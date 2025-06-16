Analyzing Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) and Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Battalion Oil and Mach Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Battalion Oil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mach Natural Resources
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3.33
Mach Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.71%. Given Mach Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mach Natural Resources is more favorable than Battalion Oil.
Volatility and Risk
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Battalion Oil and Mach Natural Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Battalion Oil
|$191.50 million
|0.14
|-$3.05 million
|($2.42)
|-0.68
|Mach Natural Resources
|$957.24 million
|1.81
|$346.56 million
|$1.60
|9.16
Mach Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mach Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Battalion Oil and Mach Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Battalion Oil
|12.02%
|-137.74%
|-11.27%
|Mach Natural Resources
|25.17%
|23.58%
|12.00%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Mach Natural Resources beats Battalion Oil on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Battalion Oil
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
About Mach Natural Resources
Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
