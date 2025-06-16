Wall Street Zen Upgrades Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) to “Hold”

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Datasea Stock Up 1.0%
DTSS opened at $2.12 on Friday. Datasea has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 618.32% and a negative net margin of 26.69%.
About Datasea
Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.
