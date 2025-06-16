Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $454.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $468.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.67 and a 200-day moving average of $340.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.