Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Elbit Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ ESLT opened at $454.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $468.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $400.67 and a 200-day moving average of $340.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 0.31.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
