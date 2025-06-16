Wall Street Zen Upgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Buy

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

NVO has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.4%

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 220,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.