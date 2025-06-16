Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) vs. FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Financial Comparison

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Financial and FS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Financial -17.16% -10.72% -0.76% FS Bancorp 16.97% 12.35% 1.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Flagstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Flagstar Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of FS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Financial 0 5 4 0 2.44 FS Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Flagstar Financial and FS Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Flagstar Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.39, indicating a potential upside of 21.39%. FS Bancorp has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Flagstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Financial is more favorable than FS Bancorp.

Dividends

Flagstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. FS Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Flagstar Financial pays out -1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS Bancorp pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FS Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. FS Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flagstar Financial and FS Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Financial $2.32 billion 1.97 -$1.09 billion ($2.60) -4.24 FS Bancorp $150.88 million 1.94 $35.02 million $4.35 8.75

FS Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flagstar Financial. Flagstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FS Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Flagstar Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FS Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flagstar Financial beats FS Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Financial

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Flagstar Financial, Inc. in October 2024. Flagstar Financial, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

About FS Bancorp

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, credit cards, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. It operates full bank service branches and home loan production offices in suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, and Thurston counties; and a loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

