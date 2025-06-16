Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

KLIC stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.71). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

