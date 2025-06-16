iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,238,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

