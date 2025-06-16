Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 83,532 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 0.4% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $125.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

