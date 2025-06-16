Conway Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Conway Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.1% of Conway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Conway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $340,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,775. The trade was a 96.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,408 shares of company stock valued at $213,441,865 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $753.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $664.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.21. The firm has a market cap of $210.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $773.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 target price (up from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.95.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

