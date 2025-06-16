Sentry LLC Invests $224,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sentry LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after buying an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after buying an additional 1,992,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.13.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $116.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

