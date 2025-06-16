114,045 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 114,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,000. Vistra comprises about 4.4% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Vistra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vistra by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,990,105.60. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $173.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.69.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

