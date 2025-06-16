Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 221.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.84. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

