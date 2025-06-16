Bayshore Asset Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,428,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,501,000 after buying an additional 1,916,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,249,000 after buying an additional 1,772,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,179,000. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,370,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.