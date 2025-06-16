Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $105.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

