Mason & Associates Inc Buys 754 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML stock opened at $761.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $715.17. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

