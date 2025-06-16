North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.7%

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.93 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.