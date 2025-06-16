Trust Point Inc. Buys 11,360 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,218,143,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,994 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,076,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $60.26 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.