Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 14.8%

Archer Aviation stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.13. Archer Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $234,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,217.92. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,010.96. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,418. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 118,598 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

