Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $108.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.28. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $187.61.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

