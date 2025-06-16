Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 201 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.87% of Winmark worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 333,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 84,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $430.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.50. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $295.79 and a 52-week high of $437.44.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03). Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $24,144,123.85. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Winmark

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.