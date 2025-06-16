Triad Group (LON:TRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Triad Group (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.93 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Triad Group had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%.

Triad Group Stock Performance

Shares of Triad Group stock opened at GBX 321.20 ($4.35) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.06. Triad Group has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 410 ($5.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market cap of £53.55 million, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Triad Group alerts:

Triad Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.