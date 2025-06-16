Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 34,315 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,315 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,300.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 7,689,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,163 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,827,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,600,000 after acquiring an additional 909,210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,445,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,055,000 after acquiring an additional 850,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,889,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 817,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,459,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,178,000 after acquiring an additional 813,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.29 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

