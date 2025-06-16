Highline Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

