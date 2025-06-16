Claris Advisors LLC MO Raises Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.