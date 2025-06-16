Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 1,752 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

SDVY opened at $34.30 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

