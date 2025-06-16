QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $19.87 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,727 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,716 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $19,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.79 and a one year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

