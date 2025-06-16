Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $14.05 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $840,286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,461,000 after purchasing an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,727,000 after purchasing an additional 489,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,264,000 after purchasing an additional 476,756 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $370.76 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

