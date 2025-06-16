Signature Wealth Management Group Decreases Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 77,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $922.78 million, a PE ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.30. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

