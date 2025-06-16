Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases 2,200 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 1.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.