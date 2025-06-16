Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

