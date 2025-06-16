Mason & Associates Inc Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

LMT stock opened at $485.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

