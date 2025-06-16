Mason & Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 2,595 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after buying an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after buying an additional 552,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,483 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $109.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 851,905 shares of company stock valued at $97,155,665. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.