Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 615.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,907,000 after purchasing an additional 448,189 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNG opened at $237.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.28. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.82 and a twelve month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

