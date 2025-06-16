Avid Wealth Partners LLC Invests $315,000 in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,519,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,549,000 after acquiring an additional 265,134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 81,664.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 252,342 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,429,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 113,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $105.95 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.