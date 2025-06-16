Adero Partners LLC Has $563,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Adero Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $485.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

