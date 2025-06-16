Avid Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,219 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,760 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

