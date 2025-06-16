Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.52 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NXPI opened at $210.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $237.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

