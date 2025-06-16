Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. First County Bank CT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.13.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

