iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $405.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

