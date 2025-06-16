Community Trust & Investment Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,505,000.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VBIL opened at $75.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.38. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2231 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

