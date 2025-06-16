112,586 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Bought by Avid Wealth Partners LLC

Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,949,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avid Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.88% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $61.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.78.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

