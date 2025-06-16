BDF Gestion Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BDF Gestion reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,020 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,666 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $402,379.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,171,625.49. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,664 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EA. TD Cowen raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.88.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $148.48 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

