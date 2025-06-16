Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 4,806 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $64.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

