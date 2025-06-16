Adero Partners LLC Sells 3,213 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Adero Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.