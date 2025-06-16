BDF Gestion Buys Shares of 40,000 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 596.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.54.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $101,430.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,457.90. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $66.25.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.