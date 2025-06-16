Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $24.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.