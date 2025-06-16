Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 475 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waters by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Waters Stock Performance
NYSE WAT opened at $341.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.75. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.19.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WAT
About Waters
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Tariff Talks Advance, What Taiwan Semiconductor Can Deliver
- What is a Dividend King?
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.