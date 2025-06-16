Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Sells 475 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waters by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $341.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.75. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.19.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

