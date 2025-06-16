Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Takes $188,000 Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Ames National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Price Performance

Ames National stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. Ames National Co. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $22.03.

About Ames National

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

