Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 2,232 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

