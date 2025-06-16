5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of 5N Plus to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

